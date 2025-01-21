At least 387 migrants arrived on the Canary Islands throughout Tuesdayspecifically to El Hierro and Tenerife, aboard precarious boats, while Salvamento has left in search of two other cayucos in waters near La Restinga, on Meridian Island.

According to sources from the state society, the last rescue occurred 33 nautical miles from El Hierro after the intervention of the Sasemar 102 plane and the salvamar Ácrux, which was able to rescue around 80 people heading to La Restingasouth of El Hierro. Two other rescues are also active on this island after two echoes were detected on the Civil Guard’s SIVE radar, at seven and three nautical miles each.

Furthermore, around one in the afternoon they disembarked in the port of The Christians to the occupants of a boat that was located near Punta Rasca, south of Tenerife, and in which 91 people were travelingamong them an unknown number of women and minors who were brought to safety after the Adhara and Alpheratz salvages intervened.

Throughout the morning, 46 migrants, including four women, who were traveling aboard a precarious boat, were also rescued near El Hierro, after two other cayucos arrived in the morning with a total of 170 people on boarddistributed in two barges in which 89 and 81 people were traveling respectively.

Precisely this Monday, the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, assured that he will have the support from UNESCO and the OECD to implement the response to the migration crisis “more effectively and socially.” The Canary Islands president assured that “raising walls is not going to work” after meeting in Paris with representatives of these entities at the headquarters of UNESCO, which will prepare a report on the Canary Islands model that will be debated at the international conference in Seville, a summit where they will be defined. strategic lines of financing for cooperation and development.