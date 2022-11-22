At least 38 people have died and two are slightly injured by a fire that broke out on Monday afternoon in a factory in the Chinese city of Anyang, in the center of the country. The CCTV television network has reported that one or more people related to the incident are in police custody, including the manager of the factory, although no further details have been provided at this time. Local media have echoed that many of the plant workers were allegedly employed irregularly, and some of them are people over 70 years of age. The president, Xi Jinping, has asked that the causes of the incident be investigated and that the culprits assume responsibility in accordance with the law, according to the state press.

The fire broke out at the facilities of the Kaixinda Trading company, in the Wenfeng district of Anyang, in the province of Henan, at around 4:22 p.m. local time on Monday (09:22 a.m., Spanish peninsular time). According to the Chinese media, 63 emergency trucks and some 240 firefighters traveled to the scene and, by 11:00 p.m. local time, the rescue teams had completed the rescue operations. The Reuters agency reports that the cause of the fire could be an electrical welding that did not comply with the regulations, although the local authorities have not yet confirmed the origin.

The event has been one of the most commented of the day on Chinese social networks, where videos circulate showing a large flare and a column of black smoke at the scene. In one of the aerial images, it can be seen that almost all the roofs of the building have collapsed due to overheating. “Inside the factory there is a lot of fuel, so the fire started suddenly and spread very quickly,” said a witness quoted by local media.

The plant is located about 200 kilometers north of Henan’s provincial capital Zhengzhou. The two-story building houses several factories in which people from surrounding towns work, between four and six kilometers in radius. According to Reuters, many of the victims are women who made cotton clothes. At the moment the total balance of deceased men and women is unknown.

In a report published in the Chinese digital fengmian (The Cover, in English) condemns the lack of contractual regularization of the employees of the plant. According to an investigation by this medium, in the last three years, the Kaixinda Trading company has not registered workers in the social security records. The aforementioned article also includes testimonies from relatives of the possible victims, who assure that people over 70 years of age worked in the factory, earning between 30 and 50 yuan a day (between four and seven euros, according to current exchange rates). The 2018 regulations establish that the minimum wage for workers in the lowest category in Henan must be 15 yuan an hour (just over two euros at current exchange rates) and 1,500 yuan a month (about 205 euros).

According to the company profile published in Tianyancha, a database with information on Chinese firms, Kaixinda was founded in December 2007 in Anyang, specializing in the manufacture and wholesale of products ranging from heavy machinery parts, materials construction and special chemicals, through furniture, clothing, shoes and hats.

The company’s legal representative is Kang Jige, who has held a similar position in as many as seven companies, five of which have been deregistered. Kaixinda’s five main shareholders go by the last name Kang, and each has operations in at least two other firms. In 2020, Kaixinda was fined 81,900 yuan (about 11,180 euros) for illegal land occupation. The CCTV chain has reported this Tuesday that at least the person in charge of the factory is in police custody.

Several industrial accidents in China have made headlines in recent years, raising questions about safety standards and spattering officials tasked with enforcing them. In June, one person was killed and another injured in an explosion at a Shanghai petrochemical plant, sending thick clouds of smoke into an industrial area on the outskirts of this megacity of 26 million people. Last year, a gas leak killed 25 people, injured a hundred and reduced several buildings to rubble in Shiyan, in the central province of Hubei. In March 2019, an explosion at a chemical factory in Yancheng, 260 kilometers from Shanghai, killed 78 people and leveled homes within a radius of several kilometers. Four years earlier, the gigantic explosion of several containers in the port of Tianjin (a port city very close to Beijing) left 165 deaths and several hundred bruised, a tragedy that ranks as one of the worst incidents in the history of the Asian giant.

