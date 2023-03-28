Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 11:30 a.m.



| Updated 11:39 a.m.



Just the day that the authorities had carried out an operation to detain migrants who were on the streets of Mexico in irregular conditions, in the early hours of this Tuesday a fire broke out in a detention center that has left, at least, 37 people dead. Most of the victims were men and of Venezuelan origin. The National Institute of Migration (INM) station is located in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States, where dozens of migrants were being held.

The causes of the fire are still unknown, but it has consumed a large part of the facilities. Although the exact number of injuries has not been reported, the local media date it to almost thirty, considering that there would be about seventy migrants at the headquarters. After the fire broke out, people were trapped until emergency teams arrived.

Officials from the municipal, state and federal authorities have traveled to the scene of the event to analyze the incident, without ruling out that the number of deaths will increase, given that several injured are in critical condition.

The wave of migration that Mexico is experiencing has increased since the entry measures to the United States were tightened this year. President Joe Biden announced in January that he would deport people from Haiti, Venezuela and Cuba who enter US territory by land and under irregular conditions. For this reason, several who had already undertaken the trip were dammed in the Mexican region near the border.