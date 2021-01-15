At least 37 people have lost their lives in a strong earthquake this Friday on the island of Celebes, in Indonesia. In addition, it has caused the collapse of several buildings, including a hospital, where rescuers were looking for survivors.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck overnight, injured several hundred people and caused panic in the inhabitants of western Sulawesi, which had already suffered an even greater catastrophe in 2018.

“We have extracted (from the rubble) 29 dead people” on the outskirts of Mamuju, the provincial capital, said Arianto, a local head of the emergency teams. Ten survivors were rescued from the ruins, he added, though he couldn’t say how many people might still be trapped.

Eight other people lost their lives in Majene, a town in the Mamuju region, said a local official from the national agency for disaster management.

In Mamuju, a city of 110,000 residents, rescuers were searching for more than a dozen missing patients and medical personnel under the remains of a hospital.

The hospital is destroyed. Collapsed. There are patients and hospital staff imprisoned in the rubble and we are trying to evacuate them, ”Arianto told AFP.

At least one hotel collapsed in the tremors and the local government headquarters sustained significant damage, according to rescuers.

Panic images



The 6.2 magnitude earthquake, according to the US Institute of Geophysics (USGS), occurred on Friday at 02:18 local time (18:18 GMT on Thursday). The epicenter was located 36 km south of Mamuju, at a considerable depth of 18 km, the USGS said.

Images showed residents fleeing by motorbike or car and passing collapsed tin roofs and damaged buildings.

“The roads were broken and several buildings collapsed,” said Hendra, a 28-year-old witness who lives in Mamuju. “The shaking was very strong (…) it woke me up and I fled with my wife.”

The Indonesian meteorology and geophysics agency warned of the possibility of new tremors and asked the inhabitants to avoid the coasts due to the risk of a tsunami.

“The aftershocks could be equal to or stronger than (the earthquake) this morning,” said Dwikorita Karnawati, the head of the agency.

Everyone “is in a panic because the authorities warned us that there could be aftershocks causing a tsunami,” Zulkifli Pagessa, a neighbor of Mamuju, told AFP.

On Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 had already been felt in the region that did not leave significant damage.

After the earthquake on Friday, landslides occurred that cut off access to one of the main roads in the province. Mamuju’s local airport was also damaged.

The Indonesian archipelago is located in the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of ​​strong seismic activity.

The region of Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, was hit in September 2018 by a violent earthquake of magnitude 7.5 followed by a devastating tsunami.

This catastrophe left more than 4,300 dead and missing and at least 170,000 displaced.

Another terrible earthquake of magnitude 9.1 struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, causing a tsunami that killed 220,000 people in the region, of which about 170,000 in Indonesia.