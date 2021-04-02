At least 36 people died this Friday when a train derailed in eastern Taiwan, the railway police reported.

In their latest balance, the police report 36 passengers with “cardiac arrest before arrival at the hospital” – a term for someone without vital signs – 72 people still trapped inside the cars and 61 transported to medical centers.

The accident occurred around 0930 hours (0130 GMT) near the coastal city of Hualien. The eight-car train was heading from Taipei to the southeastern city of Taitung, carrying about 350 passengers, the rescue center reported. In a short video posted by the emergency operations management center, first responders are seen arriving at the scene and a door deformed by the impact.

The accident coincides with the start of the annual Grave Sweeping Festival, a long holiday weekend that fills the country’s roads and railroads. The eastern Taiwan railway line is often a tourist attraction because it runs along its splendid and less populated eastern coast. Through multiple tunnels and bridges it winds through mountains and spectacular gorges before descending through the Huadong Valley.