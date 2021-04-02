At least 36 deaths produced this Friday the train derailment in eastern Taiwan, according to local railway police, who continue to work to free people who remain trapped in the wagons.

It is estimated that more than 70 passengers they still can’t get out of training, while others 61 people were referred to medical facilities with wounds of different magnitudes.

Rescue tasks are hampered because part of the train is stuck inside a tunnel.

In a short video posted by the emergency operations management center, first responders are seen arriving at the scene and a door deformed by the impact.

The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. near the coastal city of Hualien, about 157 kilometers away from Taipei, the country’s capital.

The eight-car train was heading from Taipei to the city of Taitung, in the southeast of the country, and carried about 350 passengersthe rescue center reported.

The accident coincides with the start of the annual Grave Sweeping Festival, a long holiday weekend that fills the country’s roads and railroads.

The eastern Taiwan railway line is often a tourist attraction because it runs along its splendid and less populated eastern coast.

Through multiple tunnels and bridges it winds through mountains and spectacular gorges before descending through the Huadong Valley.

