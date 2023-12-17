At least 36 people were killed early Sunday in Israeli bombings in the Jabalia refugee camps, in the northern Gaza Stripand in Deir al Balah, in the center, reported the official Palestinian agency Wafa on the 72nd day of the war between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas.

“The bombings targeted civilian homes according to local witnesses,” Wafa reported.

Emergency teams rescued the bodies of at least 24 people in Yabalia, which has been one of the places where the fighting has focused in recent weeks; and almost a hundred were injuredalthough there are still dozens of people under the rubble.

In the Deir al Balah refugee camp, where thousands of people evacuated from the north sought refuge, at least 12 Palestinians died, according to emergency services cited by Wafa.

In the south, in the city of Khan Yunis – another of Hamas's strongholds and the center of the fighting – Israeli artillery fired a missile that did not explode towards the Nasser hospital, which houses hundreds of wounded and displaced people.

In addition, Israeli naval forces attacked several areas north of the Khan Younis governorate and its western coast, Wafa said.

Last night there were also aerial bombardments on the Al Jenena neighborhood in Rafah, at the southern end of the Strip, declared by Israel as a “humanitarian zone”, supposedly safe, where more than a million people who fled the fighting in other points of the enclave.

Since the war began on October 7, Some 19,000 Gazans have died in Israeli bombings and fighting, including almost 8,000 children; while more than 51,000 are injured and an estimated 7,500 bodies are trapped under the rubble, according to the count of the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by Hamas.

EFE

