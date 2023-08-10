Home page World

The Hawaiian Islands are more frequently hit by hurricanes, storm surges and volcanic eruptions. Huge fires have now cost at least 36 lives.

number of dead rises: At least 36 people have died in the meantime. Numerous are injured.

Update from August 10, 11:41 am: Several hundred families lost their homes in the fires, and injured people with burns and smoke inhalation were taken to hospitals. A state of emergency has been declared for the two counties of Maui and Hawaii. The broadcaster reported late Wednesday (local time) that the Lahaina fire was still active and out of control. There are also two other large fires on the island that are not under control. Fires also raged on the neighboring island of Hawaii to the east, the largest island in the state of the same name.

Large parts of the historic town of Lahaina were destroyed, and the port and surrounding area were also damaged, the Maui district wrote in a further statement on Wednesday. More than 271 buildings were caught in the flames. “We no longer have Lahaina, it’s gone,” the US broadcaster quoted CNN a resident. Richard Olsten, operator of Air Maui Helicopter Tours, told the broadcaster ABC: “In the 52 years that I’ve flown Maui, I’ve never seen anything like it. It was heartbreaking, it looked like it had been bombed out.” The great destruction of the city of Lahaina left him and his crew speechless.

A view from the helicopter: The city of Lahaina on Maui is in ruins. © Screenshot/Twitter/ABCNewsLive/Richard Olsten

Update from August 10, 10:20 a.m.: The death toll from the Hawaii fires has risen to at least 36. The news channel reports Hawaiinewsnow and appeals to the Mayor of Maui. All of the victims were said to be in the city of Lahaina, which remains closed to access. In addition, there are dozens of injuries, many of them seriously. Some fires are still out of control, with at least three of them raging on Maui, according to the broadcaster.

The forest fires could develop into one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the archipelago, it is said. Thousands of people are fleeing. Pictures and videos show the extent of the fires.

First report from August 10, 6.40 a.m.: Honolulu — Thick smoke hangs over the Pacific vacation paradise, a strip of Maui’s coastline is ablaze, parts of the usually lush green island are charred black. These are shocking and rare images from Hawaii of devastating bush and forest fires. Recordings reminiscent of the fires on the holiday islands of Rhodes and Corfu. At least six people have died. The death toll could be rising, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said.

In Hawaii, the situation is coming to a head because of strong bush and forest fires on the island of Maui. © Matthew Thayer/dpa

At least 20 people suffered burns. Many buildings had burned down “to the ground”. The full extent of the damage is not yet foreseeable. Hawaii’s governor Josh Green spoke of a “terrible disaster”. Travel to Maui has been discouraged. “This is not a safe place,” Deputy Governor Sylvia Luke warned. They wanted to keep tourists away with an emergency declaration. Eyewitnesses described apocalyptic scenes in the hardest-hit coastal town of Lahaina, usually a scenic tourist destination in western Maui.

People jumped into the sea to flee from the rapidly spreading flames. The Coast Guard later shared loudly CNN reports that more than a dozen have been rescued from the water. Helicopter pilot Richard Olsten flew over the site on Wednesday (9 August). Most of the historic core burned down. It looks like a war zone, as if the area was being bombed, he described CNN his impressions.

Heavy gusts of wind did not initially allow the flames to be fought from the air on Tuesday. On Wednesday there were still fires in three places on Maui. Fires also raged on the neighboring island of Hawaii to the east, the largest island in the state of the same name. Hurricane Dora, which is passing south of the US state’s islands, is partly responsible for the rapidly spreading fires, according to the authorities.

“The fact that we have wildfires in multiple areas that are indirectly attributable to a hurricane is unprecedented. It’s something the people of Hawaii and the state have never experienced,” said Sylvia Luke. The authorities had issued a “red flag” warning for the Hawaiian island chain because of the high risk of fire, favored by drought, high temperatures and strong winds. Such conditions are otherwise known from western US states, including California or Oregon, where devastating wildfires occur more frequently.

People watch smoke and flames from a forest fire. © Alan Dickar/dpa

US President Joe Biden has pledged government aid to the state of Hawaii. The National Guard and Navy stand by the response teams. The Department of Transportation will help fly vacationers out of Maui, a statement said.

They should be taken to the island of Oahu, west of Maui, the broadcaster Hawaii News Now reported. There, a convention center will be transformed into an emergency shelter. Several airlines canceled flights to Maui at short notice on Wednesday. However, there are still flights from Maui so that vacationers can make their return journeys, it was reported CNN. dpa