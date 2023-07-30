In Pakistan, at least 35 people were killed and more than 200 injured in an explosion at a convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, July 30. The publication writes about it Dawn.

It is reported that the explosion occurred around 16:00 local time (14:00 Moscow time) inside the building during the congress. There is no word yet on what caused the explosion.

It is noted that information about the dead was confirmed by the Minister of Information of the country Firoz Shah Jamal. He also said that hospitals in Bajaur and neighboring areas were put on high alert.

“We are trying to get critically ill patients to Peshawar and other hospitals via helicopters,” he said.

In addition, Bajaur District Health Chief Faisal Kamal said that more than 150 injured people were taken to the district hospital, while those in critical condition were transferred to a hospital in Peshawar.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whose words are quoted by the publication, condemned the explosion and expressed condolences to the victims.

“The federal government and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must hold the patrons of the terrorists accountable,” he said, stressing that the terrorists and their planners must be destroyed.

Earlier, on July 27, an explosion occurred near the Shiite mosque of Sayyid-Zeynab in the suburbs of Damascus in Syria. According to police, the bomb was in a parked taxi. Among the victims were women and children. The Syrian Ministry of Health said the death toll from the attack had risen to five and the number of injured from 15 to 46.