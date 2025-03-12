03/12/2025



Updated at 6:40 p.m.





The floods of the rivers of the Community of Madrid have added 35 more improved in the fieldwhile riverside municipalities increase surveillance and caution measures. These are users of the Rehabilitation Center for Betel drug addiction and the El Raso estate.

Local Police and Civil Protection of the Field of the country Increase in the flow of the Jarama and Henares rivers caused by the release of water of the El Atazar reservoir.

This eviction has been undertaken after the Consistory received the notice that the El Atazar reservoir had increased the released water and that it was going to continue like this in the next few days. “We continue on alert”They have remarked.

This Tuesday was launched The Municipal Operational Coordination Center (Cecopal) and the Improved Emergency Plan, which aims to “intensive surveillance” of the areas that could be affected that, in no case, would be the urban area or the residential area.









In addition, the Consistory has warned in a statement of the danger of approaching the banks of the rivers before these floods. Therefore, keep the prohibition of traveling or accessing roads and banks close to the channels of Jarama and the Henares.

At the moment, roads and bus lines that communicate improved field They are not affected. The mayor, Jorge Capa, is in “permanent contact” with the General Directorate of Civil Protection of Madrid and the Delegation of the Government of Spain.

Rivas and Móstoles

Improved is not the only municipality that has evicted to neighbors by the rains. In Rivas-VacaciMadrid, the 10 people evicted In the surroundings of the Soto del Grillo, although they have been warned that they may have to be evacuated again. The City Council has guaranteed alternative accommodation, as well as food supply while their situation is prolonged.

It has also been necessary to evacuate The El Campillo Environmental Education Centeras well as the offices of the Southeast Regional Park, where the water has begun.

Móstoles, meanwhile, has 242 people from Settlement of illegal housing of the Sabinas transferred by caution at the risk of overflow at some points of the Guadarrama River. The Consistory has offered housing alternative and has also enabled the Municipal Pavilion as a refuge option.

Galapagar and Alcalá

Another of the locations affected by the risk of overflow of Guadarrama is Galapagarwhere the alert level 0 is maintained for possible floods. The town hall of the town has explained that surveillance and prevention work is carried out after the notice of the Isabel II channel that it was going to sign. In the case of this municipality, the five neighbors who had been evacuated during the last days returned to their homes on Monday.

Also Alcalá de Henares It remains alert to the rise of the Henares riverbed, which has reached its highest level in the last five years, as reported by the City Council in a statement.

Before the forecast that new unwins occur in Palmaces, Beleña and Alcorlothe Consistory Alcalaíno has determined that the pedestrian steps and accesses are closed in flood areas and that pedestrian access is restricted in riverside areas with risk of waterlogging.

San Fernando de Henares

For his part, the mayor of San Fernando de Henares, Javier Corpa, has summoned A CECOPAL meeting to analyze the new situation of the rivers and adopt the “necessary measures to deal with the crisis situation.”

«I call the neighbors, the important thing is Do not travel along the riverbank of the Jarama and Henares river, Because we continue in emergency and, in addition, we are at level 1, ”said Corpa, who added that it will tend to the” stabilization “of the reservoirs, but that right now they are releasing” a lot of water “and causing the level of the rivers” to have grown a lot. “

The councilor has highlighted the coordinated work with the community and the delegation to deal with this inclement and stressed that the City Council is “Working tirelessly” in the sports center to restore the normality “as soon as possible” and get it to have electricity supply.

Cut access to M-296

The City of Torrejón de Rice has communicated on Wednesday that, before the flood of the Henares River Access is cut by the M-206 road from Loeches to Torrejón of Ardoz, meaning towards the first town, remaining open the opposite direction.

Due to the continuous alert for persistent rains in the Community of Madrid and the flood of the Henares River as a result of the unbeliers ordered by the Hydrographic Confederation of the Tagus in Alcorlo, Beleña and Pálmonaces, from the City of Torrejón de Ardoz recommends avoiding areas near the Henares riverbank due to risk. The mayor, Alejandro Navarro, has been together with the Councilor for Security, Alberto Cantalejo, the Councilor for Urban Planning, Housing and Youth, Víctor Miranda, and local police officers and Civil Protection during all these days inspecting the areas near the riverbank to check the state of the water and flood level and is in contact permanently with those responsible for the Community of Madrid.