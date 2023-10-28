Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:55



At least 35 people died and another 53 were injured this Saturday in a multi-vehicle accident on the highway between Cairo and Alexandria, in northern Egypt. At least 18 of the victims were charred, according to the newspaper ‘Al-Ahram’.

In images published on social networks, an overturned truck was seen in the middle of an expressway, and the asphalt was half burned. Further away, at least one bus and one minibus could be seen, largely burned, as well as several cars, some still burning. Above the scene of the drama a thick cloud of black smoke could be seen.

Traffic accidents are frequent in Egypt, due to the poor maintenance of the road network and violations of the traffic code. According to official data, 7,000 people died in traffic accidents in 2021 in the North African country, which has 105 million inhabitants.