The impact of several tornadoes and strong storms in part of the center-east of USA has caused the death of at least 34 people Since Friday, while several states are still alert.

The storm prediction center warned late this Saturday of a Moderate risk of strong storms From Alabama to west of Florida and Georgia. Although this organism reduced the maximum level (5) to four the threat of storms, it is still possible that strong tornadoes are generated.

According to the newspaper The Washington Postfrom this Saturday night the morning the greatest risk will be located in eastern Alabama and Tennessee, western Georgia and northwest Florida. The prediction center has recommended the population potentially at risk to follow the recommendations and, in case of issuing an alert, addressing a safe place, “ideally to A basement or an inner room on the lowest floor of a resistant building. “

In Misuri, the local authorities had registered in the middle of Saturday 12 deaths and the images shown by the media reported roofs torn from multiple houses and numerous destroyed businesses. In Kansas, at least eight people died on Friday afternoon in an accident in which half a hundred vehicles were involved as a result of a strong dust storm.

The governor of the State, the Democrat Laura Kelly, had declared on Thursday the state of emergencydue to climatic conditions conducive to fires during the weekend and the possibility that on Friday afternoon some isolated storms would be developed that could become strong and possibly severe.

Houses devastated after the passage of tornadoes in Bridgeton, Missouri (United States). AP

Sand storms and reduced visibility were also the cause of the death of at least three person in Texas. “We have had strong storms in the past, but Nothing like this“said Cindy Barkley, official of the Texas Public Security Department, in statements collected by The Washington Post.

In turn, in Mississippi there were four deaths in Covington and Walthall counties. The emergency director of the latter, Royce McKee, said he is trying to reach those who They have lost their houses The food, help and clothing that can be necessary.

In Arkansas, three other people – at least – died in Independence County and 32 more were injured in different areas of the state. The governor’s office, Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said she has been in close contact with local authorities for Offer support and The state of emergency in the state has declared this Saturday after the devastation, a crisis situation that will last for the next two weeks, until March 29.

For his part, in Oklahoma a person died in a Traffic accident As a consequence of the reduction of visibility in Garfield County, while in 12 other counties the state of emergency has been declared.