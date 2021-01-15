A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.2 left at least 34 dead and more than 600 injured on Friday, January 15, on the island of Sulawesi, or Celebes, in the central region of the Indonesian archipelago, according to official sources. The earthquake occurred at around 2 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT on Thursday) about 36 kilometers from the town of Mamuju, in the west of the island. The authorities warned of the danger of new aftershocks and the risk of a tsunami.

Indonesia’s disaster management agency (BNPB) said in a statement that many people are still trapped in the rubble, so the number of victims could increase as the day progresses. This same agency reported that more than 300 houses were demolished, in addition to a hotel, a hospital and the house of the governor of the region.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the epicenter took place about 36 kilometers south of the Mamuju district at about 18 kilometers deep. The BNPB confirmed that this city is the most affected at the moment, with 26 fatalities. Rescue work is being difficult due to the state of the terrain, the power failure and the lack of heavy machinery.

In the city of Majene, 59.5 kilometers from the epicenter, another 8 fatalities and hundreds of injuries were confirmed. Thousands of people fled the coastal areas towards the interior of the island at the alert of Dwikorita Karnawati, director of the Department of Climatology and Geophysics for fear of new aftershocks and the danger of a tsunami.

The country’s president, Joko Widodo, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and also made a call to follow the instructions of the experts: “I, on behalf of the Indonesian government and all the Indonesian people, expressed our condolences to the victims who had died. I urge people to remain calm and follow the instructions of the officials on the ground. “

Jan Gelfand, head of the Indonesian International Federation of the Red Cross, highlighted the extra complications that Covid-19 is causing in rescue efforts in a country that this January 15 reported a record of daily cases with a total of 12,818 registered infections .

“We have to find the balance between serving the people on the one hand and making sure the people we send out are well protected and cared for on the other. So we are including things like masks and other personal protective equipment, and washing stations. handshake and all that kind of stuff that we’ve added that maybe we wouldn’t have thought of in other operations, “Gelfand said.

