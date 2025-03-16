At least 33 people died and dozens were injured after violent turned and storms The United States center hit, state and police authorities reported this Saturday.

Local media showed roofs torn and large trucks overturned in the region while experts predict the arrival of more tornadoes this weekend.

Eight people They died in the state of Kansas In an accident that involved more than 50 cars, due to poor visibility in a “strong dust storm,” police sources reported.

The Patrol road of the state of Missouri confirmed 12 «Deaths related to storms «and shared images of stacked ships in a destroyed sports port.









In Wayne County there were six dead, three in Ozark, where there were also multiple injured, and in Butler, Jefferson and Saint Louis three deceased, one death in each one, according to the police.

The State Police reported the Fall of trees and electrical cablesas well as damage to residential and commercial buildings, with some areas severely impacted by tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail.

«It is the most terrifying thing I have been through, it was very fast, Our ears were about to explode«, Explained Alicia Wilson, an evacuated resident of her home in Misuri, to the local television network KSDK.

In Texas, local authorities reported that four people had died in traffic accidents related to dust storms and fires that significantly reduced visibility on roads.

In the state of Arkansaslocal authorities reported that Three people died Due to these meteorological phenomena and another 29 were injured during the storm.

The governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, declared the state of emergency and claimed to have spoken with President Donald Trump. “He said to tell the people of Arkansas to love them and that he and his administration are here to help with whatever we need after the tornadoes of the previous night,” Sanders wrote in X.

In the neighbor MississippiTate Reeves, Governor of the State said they were reported Six deaths and that three people were missing.

At least 200,000 homes and businesses throughout the center of the United States were without electricity on Saturday night, according to the Poweroutage.us monitoring site.

Meteorological services predicted more tornadoes on Saturday in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee.