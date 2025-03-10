A serious maritime incident has turned on the environmental alarms in the United Kingdom, after this Monday, an oil tanker and a merchant ship colliding off the coast of Yorkshire of the East Yorkshire, England, which caused fears for a possible spill of … fuel in the North Sea. As confirmed by the Coast Guard, At least 32 people were injured And they have been transferred to the mainland, to the town of Grimsby, in a deployment that included helicopters, airplanes and rescue boats.

The impact occurred around 9.50 hours (local time) and had as protagonists the American flag oil company Stena Immaculate and the freighter Solong, of Portuguese flag. According to the information provided by the Swedish company Stena Bulk, owner of the oil company, the ship was anchored when it was impacted by the merchant ship, which was navigated to Rotterdam. The clash caused a great fire aboard the Stena Immaculate and several explosions, to force the crew to evacuate.

The first alarm signs arose at 9.48 in the morning, when the Coast Guard received the reports of the collision. Just a few minutes later, around 10, they occurred The first explosions In the Stena Immaculate, which unleashed an urgent mobilization of rescue equipment. At 10.20 the deployment of multiple emergency units was ordered, including helicopters, recognition aircraft and ships with fire fighting.

Later, around 11 in the morning, the first injured began to reach the ground, transported in rescue boats to the port of Grimsby, where a row of ambulances waited to transfer them to medical centers. At that time, the authorities already suspected that the oil tanker consisted of fuel for airplanes, a confirmation that would come shortly after noon, which raised concern about a possible spill.

As the hours advanced, the investigators of the maritime accident branch arrived in the area to collect evidence on the causes of the crash, and The first hypotheses point to a possible failure in the autopilot Del Solong, which would have led the freighter to collide with the oil tanker without the crew being able to react on time.

The suspicion that the oil company transported fuel for aircraft was finally confirmed by the Crowley company, in charge of the management of the Stena Immaculate, which reported that the ship suffered the breakdown of one of its load tanks. This structural damage caused “multiple explosions” and a discharge in the sea. The crew had to “leave” the boat after the incident, although the company has assured that All sailors are “safe and fully counted”.

“Crowley immediately began its emergency response plan for the ship and is actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and ensure the ship,” the company said in an official statement. «Our main priority is the safety of people and environmental protection. We will continue to provide updates as there is more information available ».

The images disseminated in social networks and British media show a dense column of black smoke rising from the wrecked oil tanker, which has reinforced the concern of environmental experts about the effects of the accident. “The environmental impact will depend on the quantity and type of fuel that has been released to the sea, as well as the climatic and marine conditions in the area,” said a Greenpeace UK spokesman. “It is essential that the answer is rapid to minimize any damage to the marine ecosystem,” he warned.

Greenpeace spokesman also added that “the effects of such a spill could be devastating marine biodiversity.” In the past, similar accidents have had a catastrophic impact on local faunaaffecting fish, sea birds and marine mammals.

Mike Ross, leader of the Council of the City of Hull, declared that this is “a large operation in the North Sea” and acknowledged that there is “a great concern” about the possible impact on the coast. «It is a devastating incident, both by the people involved and by the possible environmental repercussions. In the next few days you must work intensely to evaluate the damage caused, ”he said.

“The crude or fuel discharges in the sea have caused some of the worst ecological disasters in the history of the United Kingdom,” warned a spokesman for the Coast Guard, who said that “our team is evaluating the magnitude of the possible spill and determining the best strategy to contain it before it causes irreversible damage.”

The fuel spill puts numerous species that inhabit in the North Sea area. According to reports from the United Kingdom Environmental Protection Agency, a discharge of this magnitude could affect coastal ecosystems, damage local fishing and compromise water quality. “We need an immediate and coordinated response to avoid a large -scale environmental disaster,” concluded Greenpeace UK spokesman.