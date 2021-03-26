At least 32 people died and 66 were injured this Friday after two trains will collide in Egypt. According to the Health Ministry, the collision occurred in the town of Tahta, in the southern province of Sohag.

According to a statement from the Ministry, more than 30 ambulances are transporting the victims to several nearby hospitals in the province located in the Nile Valley, where the victims are railway tracks are old and in poor condition.

Egyptian railway authorities said the accident occurred when someone activated the emergency brakes of a passenger train heading to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

Capture of a video taken after the train crash in Egypt. Photo: AFP

The train stopped abruptly and he was hit from behind by another train. The collision caused two carriages of the first train to overturn.

A video filmed near the accident site and released by the local press showed several wagons that had overturned.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahid added in the note that Minister Hala Zayed is traveling to the province to “monitor the health status of the wounded.” In addition to this, a crisis and emergency committee was also created in Sohag.

This committee is in charge of evaluating “the consequences of the accident and providing medical supplies and personnel of all specialties to give the necessary assistance to the injured,” the statement added.

The train crash in Egypt left at least 32 dead. Photo: EFE

For his part, the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mustafa Madbuli, assured in a statement that there is coordination with the competent ministries and asked those in charge of each Department to “go immediately to the scene of the accident to offer the necessary support and deal with the situation quickly “.

In Egypt, rail accidents are frequent, due to the poor state of the network, despite the fact that the authorities have repeatedly promised to renew the infrastructures and invest more in the safety of the tracks and their correct signaling.

The last major accident occurred on February 27, 2019. On that occasion, 22 people died and at least 40 were injured at the capital’s central station, where a driverless locomotive gained speed and ended up crashing into a concrete barrier at the end of the train track.

After that tragedy, the then Transport Minister, Hisham Arafat, resigned and was replaced by a military man, General Kamel al Wazir, who had the support of the president, Abdelfatah al Sisi.

Source: agencies