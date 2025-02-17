02/17/2025



Updated at 23: 08h.





At least 31 people died and 15 were injured on Monday in Bolivia after an interprovincial transport bus has fallen through a hollow of about 800 meters after leaving the road, in the Andean region of Potosí, as reported by the police.

The spokesman of the Departmental Command of the Police of the Potosí Region, Limberth Choque, has declared to the local media that the bus «of the company San José that went from Potosí to Oruro embarked near the town of Yocalla at a depth of Approximately 800 meters ».

The bus had left the city of Potosí in the morning and intended to reach the city of Oruro, 311 kilometers away, according to the police.

«Having the report, the entire ambulance network that is (in Potosí) has been mobilized, they arrived at the place, they have could rescue 15 people They have been injured and we have 31 people who lost their lives, ”said clash.









The police chief explained that firefighters and other rescuers recovered the 31 lifeless bodies and that they were transferred to the morgue of the Potosí Public Hospital.

Shock has assured that the place where the bus fell is a road with “very pronounced slope”, also full of curves that must be overcome, which adds to the presumption that the driver was driving the vehicle at high speed And at a certain moment he lost control and fell into the precipice.

Images disseminated by social networks show the bus deep in the ravine, totally destroyed. Among the 15 injured there are four children That, according to the medical report, they are in intensive care and have fractures in different parts of the body, while adults have fractures and other abdominal lesions that require studies to establish a better diagnosis.

Agents specialized in traffic accidents remained in the place of the event to study and establish the cause of the fall of the bus.

Accidents on Bolivian roads cause around 1,400 dead and about 40,000 injured, and are mostly due to human failures that can be prevented, according to official data.