The authorities of the North American states of Misuri, Arkansas and Texas, in the west and the south of the country, have confirmed at least 31 dead as of a devastating series of tornadoes and hail storms that have shaken more than a dozen counties since Friday.

In Misuri, Wayne County has been the most affected, with six deathsfollowed by Ozrk (three dead), Wayne and Jefferson, with one deceased each, according to the fact of the state highway patrol police in their account of the social network X. In total, this state has registered 12 deaths, according to CNN.

Police have found huge material damage in the area“from fallen electric trees and cables to damaged commercial and residential buildings.”

In the state of Kansas, a storm of dust triggered A traffic accident in which up to 50 vehicles were involved and in which at least eight people lost their lives.

In Arkansas three people have died for Another series of night storms concentrated especially in Independence County, in the north of the State, where 32 wounded have also been identifiedaccording to data from the Arkansas Emergency Management Division (in addition) collected by the same medium.

On the other hand, the Mississipi authorities have reported four death as a result of the storms, which have especially hit the Covington and Whalthall countieswhere these four deaths have taken place.

In Texas, the death of at least three other people has been recorded due to traffic accidents due to the storm. Two of those deaths occurred in collisions In Parmer County, in the southwest of the state and a third in the Interestal 40 of Gray County, the police spokeswoman, Sergeant Cindy Barkley, has known CNN.

The last of the deceased has been identified in Oklahoma; Death that the Department of Emergency Management to little visibility as a result of the weather conditions in Garfield County.

The evaluation of the effects of the temporal is still ongoing and the authorities do not rule out the finding of more victims in the next few hours. Almost 270,000 clients are without electricity Due to the storms, which will continue during the next few hours with more tornadoes, large -power winding and even large hail, according to the US National Meteorological Service.

At the moment, the governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has declared this Saturday the state of emergency in the state after the devastation caused by the storms, A crisis situation that will last for the next two weeksuntil March 29.