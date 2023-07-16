In South Korea, at least 31 people have been killed by severe storms that caused flooding and landslides. Rescuers today recovered five bodies from a car tunnel that was flooded by storms. People have become trapped in cars and a bus when the tunnel was flooded.

The 685-meter-long tunnel filled up when a nearby river overflowed. Hundreds of rescuers are still searching for victims. Pumps are used to remove the water. There may be more people in the flooded tunnel.

The storm in South Korea has been going on for four days. More than 7,500 people have been evacuated due to the flooding and landslides. More heavy rain is also forecast today.