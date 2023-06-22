BAt least 31 people have been killed in an explosion at a restaurant in the city of Yinchuan, northwest China. A liquefied gas leak caused an explosion at a grill restaurant, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday, citing the Communist Party’s regional committee. Seven other people would be cared for by paramedics.

One of the injured is in mortal danger, Xinhua reported. Two others suffered severe burns, two minor injuries and two scratches from flying glass.

Images from state broadcaster CCTV showed more than a dozen firefighters at the scene and smoke pouring out of a hole in the facade. Broken glass and other debris littered the nighttime street, which is lined with other restaurants and eateries.

The explosion took place around 8:40 p.m. (local time, 2:40 p.m. CEST) in the Fuyang grill restaurant in a residential area in the center of Yinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia Autonomous Region. The accident happened on the eve of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival, when many Chinese go out and meet friends.