At least 31 people have died and several dozen have been injured as a result of the explosion that has devastated a restaurant specializing in barbecue in Yinchuan, a populous city located on the banks of the Yellow River in north-central China. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday (local time) and has clouded the start of the Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional spiritual festival that begins this Thursday, and which is why the establishment was more crowded than expected. regular diners.

The first investigations point to a gas leak as the reason for the accident. All the two-story restaurant grills work with this fuel and, according to the firefighters’ report, two employees claimed to have smelled gas long before the accident. The workers searched for the origin, a fault in a valve, and the deflagration occurred while they were repairing it. Immediately, a huge ball of fire ran through the premises from part to part as the gas that had been pocketed ignited. Everything was instantly destroyed. The establishment has been reduced to rubble.

Dozens of customers eating kebabs and grilled meats were engulfed in the fire. Despite the spectacularity of the incident, the authorities did not report it until this morning, once the investigation was completed. The first news provided by the official Chinese agency indicated that the fire would have caused one death and injured twenty others. Later, the balance has risen to 31 deaths and an unknown number of injured. Seven people are known to have been admitted to hospitals in serious condition.

More than a hundred firefighters were sent to the restaurant, located in a crowded area of ​​the city, which took an hour and a half to extinguish the fire. According to some witnesses, the flames protruded from the windows and doors of the establishment and the smoke was visible from kilometers away.

Nine detainees



The authorities of the Ningxia region, whose capital is Yinchuan, have announced the immediate entry into force of a campaign to check the safety of restaurants that have gas barbecues. These types of accidents are not unusual in the country. A similar explosion at a grill in Shenyang, northeast China, caused the death of five people at the end of 2021. So far, the Police have arrested the manager of the establishment and eight other people, including employees and business partners.

The country’s president, Xi Jinping, has regretted the accident and expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He has also recalled the rules that exist on these premises and has asked their owners to comply with the “security controls”.