The shipwreck took place during the rescue, which took place in the midst of adverse weather conditions and large waves. Merchant ships and aircraft from Frontex, the European agency for border control, participated in it.

At least 30 migrants remain missing, while another 17 have been rescued off the coast of Libya.

This was reported by the Italian Coast Guard, which indicated that the boat in which the migrants were being transported capsized in the middle of a strong swell during rescue work, carried out by a merchant ship.

The events occurred in the Central Mediterranean and several merchant ships participated in the rescue operations, as well as Frontex planes, the European agency for border control.

Earlier, the NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans had indicated via Twitter that the boat was traveling in the direction of Italy when it capsized, about 180 kilometers northeast of Benghazi.

In turn, the NGO Alarm Phone highlighted that it first alerted about the shipwreck on Saturday, emphasizing that the barge carrying 47 people needed immediate rescue.

Chronology of the shipwreck, according to the Italian Coast Guard

In a statement, the Italian authorities reported that, in principle, it was a merchant ship that tried to provide assistance but the operation was not possible due to bad weather conditions.

For this reason, the Libyan authorities asked Italy to provide assistance. Later, Rome requested merchant ships in the area to join the rescue efforts.

It was then that, on Sunday morning, the ship ‘FROLAND’ tried to receive the migrants, however, the boat that was transporting them capsized.

The Coast Guard also reported that two people required medical assistance and that they would be disembarked in Malta, before the ship could resume its journey to Italy.

Arrivals on the rise with an Italian government that refuses to welcome migrants

The shipwreck comes just weeks after the tragedy off the coast of Calabria, in southern Italy, in which 79 migrants lost their lives. There is an ongoing investigation to determine responsibilities and the role of the Italian Coast Guard, which did not intervene despite Frontex alerting about the vessel.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard reported that more than 1,300 migrants had been rescued in three separate operations, carried out near the southern Italian coast.

The number of arrivals has increased in recent months, increasing the pressure on the far-right government of Giorgia Meloni, which has promised to cut flows, a situation that has not occurred as they continue to rise with increasingly frequent arrivals from the north from Africa and Turkey.

An estimated 17,600 people had arrived in Italy as of March 10, compared with 6,000 last year during the same period.

With Reuters and EFE