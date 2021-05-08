Several men try to identify their relatives after the explosions on Saturday in Kabul. Rahmat Gul / AP

Several explosions near a girls’ school in Kabul have killed between 30 and 55 people and injured 150 on Saturday. Among the victims there are numerous female students from the center, according to reports from the Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian, who has described the incident as a “terrorist incident”. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has blamed the Taliban, who have been quick to condemn the attack.

The Dasht-e Barchi neighborhood, in the west of the Afghan capital, has been rocked in the early afternoon by at least three explosions, according to local media. It is a poor neighborhood inhabited mainly by Shiites that has previously been the subject of numerous attacks by the affiliate group of the Islamic State in the country, known as the Islamic State Khorasan. The timing of the attack coincided with the students from the Sayed-ul-Shuhada Secondary School leaving class and last-minute shopping before the breaking of the Ramadan fast, making the area particularly crowded.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this afternoon’s terrorist incident in Kabul, there have been 25 martyrs [sic] and 52 wounded have been evacuated so far, all civilian compatriots, but these figures may change, ”Arian tweeted. Shortly after, he himself raised the dead to 30 during an appearance before the press, but the Reuters agency spoke of 55 dead and 150 injured, anonymously citing a senior official of the Ministry of the Interior itself.

Amid the initial chaos trying to rescue the victims, there has been some confusion about the origin of the attacks. “A car bomb exploded first, and then there were two more explosions near the girls’ school,” a teacher told ToloNews television. The same person added that most of the victims were girls. However, other sources claimed that the explosions were caused by three rockets.

As is becoming common every time there is an attack with a large number of civilian victims, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has not only condemned the explosion, but has accused the Afghan government of being behind it. “These actions are the work of sinister circles operating in the name of Daesh under the cover of the secret services of the Kabul Administration,” he tweeted using the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

In a statement released by his office, President Ghani has returned the indictment shortly after. “The Taliban, by escalating their war and illegitimate violence, have shown once again that they are not only reluctant to resolve the current crisis peacefully, but that [prefieren] complicate the situation, “he says in the text.

The Taliban and the Afghan government accuse each other of blocking the Doha talks, with which the United States was trying to reach a political settlement before the withdrawal of its troops (which the agreement signed by the Trump Administration with the guerrillas set for last May 1). On the eve of that deadline, President Joe Biden announced that all US soldiers would leave Afghanistan before September 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks that led Washington to intervene in that Asian country.

Since then, Kabul has been on alert and Afghan officials say the Taliban have increased their attacks and launched a general offensive. Citizens, for their part, fear that, without the protection of foreign troops, the security forces will not be able to stop the Taliban and a new civil war will break out.