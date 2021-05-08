The toll of victims of the multiple attack carried out this Saturday in the vicinity of a secondary school for girls in the Afghan capital, Kabul, has risen to 30 dead and 50 injured, as reported by the Afghan Ministry of the Interior.

Sources of the Interior Ministry cited by the Afghan television channel 1TV have raised the number of deaths to 37, while security sources cited by the Pajhwok agency have spoken of 50 dead and 100 injured, without these figures having been confirmed in any way official.

According to witnesses quoted by the Tolo News network, the attack was carried out with a car bomb when the students of the Sayed ul Shuhada school were leaving class. The first detonation was followed by two other explosions that could be the impact of rockets, although this aspect of the information has not yet been confirmed.

The attack took place specifically in the Dasht-e Barchi area, a neighborhood with a Shiite and Hazara population, according to the Interior Ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian, to the DPA agency. So far no group has assumed responsibility for the attack.

The President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, has condemned the attack and stated that “the Taliban, by intensifying the violence again, show that they have no interest in a peaceful solution to the current crisis and seek to complicate the situation.” However, the Taliban spokesman, Zabihulá Mujahid, has condemned the attack and said that “it is the action of sinister circles that operate in the name of the Islamic State and under the wings and cover of the intelligence services of the Kabul Administration. ».

Likewise, the president of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, has pointed out that “these cowardly terrorist attacks are unforgivable, unacceptable and cruel.” “Words are insufficient to condemn this inhuman and anti-Islamic event,” he stressed.

The first reaction of the international community has come from the hand of the European Union mission in the country, which has described the attack as “horrendous”, as well as a “despicable act of terrorism”. “This attack has set the main objective of the students of a girls’ school, which makes it an attack on the future of Afghanistan,” the mission lamented on his Twitter account.

Along these lines, the European External Action Service (EEAS) has lamented the deaths of civilians in “the last and horrible terrorist attack in Afghanistan”. “The attacks against civilians, including students at a school in Dasht-e Barchi in a car bomb attack, is a flagrant and despicable violation of Humanitarian Law,” he said. “We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. Those responsible must be held accountable and those who support their actions must be totally ashamed. The attack is an attack not only against the Afghan population, but against all those in the world who respect the equal rights of women and girls and those who value education and the right of children to shape their futures.

Petition for a ceasefire



In this way, he recalled through a statement that “the EU has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan, with which a lasting peace can be achieved through an inclusive political agreement negotiated between Afghans.” “Our priority continues to be to support a prosperous, stable and secure Afghanistan, in which the Human Rights of all, including women, children and minorities, are protected and respected”, he has settled in his text, published through his website.

For his part, NATO’s civilian representative in Afghanistan, Stefano Pontecorvo, has called the attack “cowardly and repulsive”. “The Afghan people will remember those who keep violence at unacceptable levels and create the conditions for these heinous actions. Give peace a chance, “he said.

The condemnations have been joined by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which has shown its “disgust” for the attack, which it has described as “an atrocity.” “Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” ​​he said, before wishing a “speedy recovery” to the injured.

Finally, the US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan, Ross Wilson, has called the attack “abhorrent”. “With many dead, this unforgivable act against children is an assault on the future of Afghanistan that cannot be tolerated. My deepest condolences to the students and families who have suffered, “he said through his Twitter account.