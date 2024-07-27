ORAn Israeli bombing of a school left at least 30 dead on Saturday in central Gaza, and an operation in Khan Yunis, In the south, 170 Palestinians have been killed since Monday, sources in the Palestinian territory said after nine months of war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after the Palestinian Islamist movement’s attack on southern Israel on October 7 sparked the conflict.

The Israeli leader has just concluded a week-long visit to the United States, where he met with former President Donald Trump, among others, who warned that “major wars in the Middle East and perhaps a third world war” could occur if he does not win the presidential elections in November.

Despite the high death toll and humanitarian disaster caused by the war in Gaza, fighting between Islamist militants and Israeli troops continues unabated.

“Khadija school, which housed a makeshift medical unit in the Deir Al Balah area, was recently targeted by an attack that left 30 martyrs and more than 100 wounded,” the Gaza health ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army said the military operation targeted “terrorists” operating from the facility.

Further south, nearly 170 people have been killed and hundreds injured since Monday in Khan Yunis.as a new Israeli operation began in this city, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense agency, Mahmoud Basal, told AFP.

Evacuation orders

More than 180,000 people have fled the town since Monday, according to the UN, when the army expanded its operations in the area in response to rocket fire from there towards Israel.

Israeli forces have called for the evacuation of parts of the city, including an area that had been declared a safe humanitarian zone, and ordered the population to move towards “the humanitarian zone of Al Mawasi” in anticipation of further military operations.

However, Palestinians are afraid to move to Al Mawasi as the area has already been targeted by Israeli bombings.

Images captured by AFP show wounded people and bodies being transported to the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, in arms, carts or vehicles.

In recent months, the Israeli army has returned to several areas of the territory where it claimed to have eliminated Hamas, an organisation that Israel, the United States and the European Union consider “terrorist”.

The conflict erupted on October 7, when Islamist commandos killed 1,197 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped 251 in southern Israel, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli data.

The Israeli military estimates that 111 people remain captive in Gaza, 39 of whom are believed to have died.

In response, Israel launched an offensive that has already killed at least 39,258 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Negotiations planned

In addition to bombing the Gaza Strip, Israel imposed a near-complete siege on the Palestinian enclave on October 9, preventing the entry of food, water, medicine and fuel.

Humanitarian aid is now trickling into the country, where some 2.4 million people are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.

The bombings were only halted during a week-long truce in November, but negotiations for a new ceasefire and the release of hostages have since failed.

Al Qahera News, a media outlet close to the Egyptian intelligence services, reported that a new meeting will take place on Sunday in Rome between representatives of the mediating countries — Egypt, the United States and Qatar — and the head of Israeli intelligence.

