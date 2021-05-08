An explosion outside a school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Saturday caused at least 30 dead and 52 injured, including students.

“30 people died and 52 were injured,” Tareq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told reporters.

The explosion occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi district of western Kabul, when residents were on the street shopping ahead of the Aíd al Fitr festival next week, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. .

The neighborhood is populated mainly by Shiites Hazaras and in the past he was attacked by Islamic militants sunni.

Health Ministry spokesman Dastagir Nazari said several ambulances were dispatched to the scene and the injured were being evacuated.

“People in the area are upset and have beaten several ambulance workers,” he said.

“Saw bloody bodies amid a cloud of smoke and dust, when the wounded cried out and suffered, “he told AFP a person who escaped the blast.

He added: “I saw a woman searching the bodies while calling for her daughter. At that moment, she found a bloodied bag of her daughter and passed out.”

Most of the victims were teenagers who had just gotten out of school.

The explosion occurred at moments that The United States withdraws the last of its 2,500 soldiers from the country, despite a faltering peace effort between the Taliban and the Afghan government to end a decades-long war in Afghanistan.

Authorities usually blame taliban of the attacks in Kabul, but the insurgents deny their responsibility.

The Taliban have denied carrying out attacks in Kabul since February last year, when they signed an agreement with the United States that paved the way for peace talks and the departure of the last of the US troops.

But the group had daily clashes in surrounding areas with Afghan forces as US troops continued to withdraw.

The European mission in Afghanistan it condemned what it saw as an attack on an elementary school for women.

“The horrendous attack … is a despicable act of terrorism,” the mission noted on Twitter.

“Targeting primary school students in a girls’ school makes this attack an aggression against the future of Afghanistan. Against young people determined to improve the country,” they wrote.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its “profound rejection” of the explosion.

Dasht-e-Barchi was a frequent target of attacks by Sunni Islamist militants. In May last year a group of armed men attacked a hospital in the area in an action in broad daylight, killing 25 people, including 16 mothers of newborns.

The hospital was supported by the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, which had to withdraw after the project.

Although the attack was not claimed, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani accused the Taliban and the Islamic State.

On 24 October, a kamikaze blew up at a training center in the same district, killing 18 people, including students in an attack that was also not claimed.

