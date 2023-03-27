The Metropolitan Police of Nashville, city in the State of Tennessee (USA), recorded a shooting attack at the school “The Covenant Presbyterian School” on the morning of this Monday (27.Mar.2023). The shooter and 3 children were killed. There is no information about the number of injured. The information is from the news agency Associated Press.

The location where the shooting took place is a private Christian school for students in preschool through 6th grade. The school has approximately 200 students.

All 3 children had gunshot wounds, authorities said. They were declared dead on arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital.

The city fire department reported the case. around 12:30 pm (Brasília time) and he said what is there “multiple patients”.

“We are responding to an active aggressor at Covenant School. We can confirm that we have several patients.”he stated.

Parents were invited to meet their children at a location close to the school. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in your twitter profile who is monitoring the situation.

This report will receive more information