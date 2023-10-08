US President Joe Biden had ordered “additional support” for Israel following the Hamas attacks, according to what the White House announced on Sunday, noting that Biden informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that additional US military aid was on its way to Israel.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement, “The United States government will quickly provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including ammunition.”

He added that he directed the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, and that Washington was working to strengthen fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.

Hamas responds

Hamas considered that the US announcement to provide additional military assistance to Israel represents “actual participation in the aggression” against the Palestinians.

Hazem Qassem, the movement’s spokesman, said in a statement, “The United States’ announcement of bringing an aircraft carrier to the region to support the occupation in its aggression against our people is an actual participation in the aggression against our people, and an attempt to restore the collapsed morale of the occupation army after the Al-Qassam Brigades attack.”

He stressed that “these movements do not frighten our people nor their resistance, which will continue to defend our people and our sanctities in the battle of the Al-Aqsa Flood.”