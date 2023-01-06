By Isabel Woodford and Valentine Hilaire

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Nineteen suspected drug gang members and ten military personnel have been killed in a wave of violence surrounding the arrest of Mexico drug cartel boss Ovidio Guzmán in Sinaloa state, Mexico. north of the country, Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval said on Friday.

Mexican security forces captured Guzmán, the 32-year-old son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, in the early hours of Thursday morning, sparking hours of riots and shootouts with gang members, the minister said.

The arrest sent the powerful Sinaloa Cartel – once led by El Chapo himself – into a furious reaction, setting cars on fire, blockading streets and battling security forces in and around Culiacán, Sinaloa’s capital.

Twenty-one other people were arrested during Thursday’s operations, Sandoval told a news conference, adding that there were no reports of civilian deaths.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said there were no plans to immediately extradite Ovidio to the United States, where his father is in a maximum security prison after being extradited in 2017 and convicted in a New York court.

“The elements (of the case) have to be presented and the judges in Mexico decide,” said the president. “It’s a process… it’s not just the order.”

There was no help from US forces in capturing Ovid, López Obrador said.

(Additional reporting by Dave Graham)