At least 29 people were killed and dozens more injured in an Israeli attack on a school where displaced people were sheltering in Khan Yunisin the southern Gaza Strip, Hamas authorities in the enclave reported on Tuesday.

According to the criteria of

The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed that Dozens of people were affected after an attack on a school in the Abasan area, east of Khan Yunis, and that its teams are transporting the wounded to two local hospitals, although it did not give figures for the dead or wounded.

The Hamas government in Gaza said that most of the victims are women and children, The group’s Media Office said in a statement that “this massacre occurred after the occupation committed six other massacres in the central camps, which raised the number of martyrs to 60 in the last few hours.”

Smoke rising over Gaza following an Israeli bombardment. Photo:AFP Share

Many of those displaced by the ground invasion of Rafah, the southernmost city in the Strip, are in Khan Yunis.where Israeli troops entered at the beginning of May and have been operating ever since. Israel has not yet confirmed the attack on Khan Younis.

Israeli forces on Tuesday concentrated fire on the center of the Palestinian enclave, devastated after nine months of war which has already left more than 38,000 dead and thousands missing.

The worst hit locality was the Nuseirat refugee camp, located eight kilometers south of Gaza City. In this camp, the Israeli army killed 17 members of a single family, including 14 children and women.

Just five kilometres away, in Deir al-Balah, a town to which Israel directed displaced people from northern Gaza City yesterday, a woman and her son were killed by intense Israeli bombardment overnight.

An Israeli army vehicle drives past in an area near Israel’s southern border with the Gaza Strip. Photo:AFP Share

Israel and Hamas negotiate a truce in Gaza

While, Israeli and Hamas mediators are negotiating a truce agreement that would allow for the release of the 116 Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

CIA chief William Burns and Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea will meet Qatar’s prime minister in Doha, and Burns met in Cairo on Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is mediating the conflict alongside Qatar and the United States.

Thirty-four Palestinians have died of malnutrition since October 7, most of them children

Hamas has softened its demands but accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday of blocking negotiations.

Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh said the ongoing Israeli military attacks on Gaza City and central Gaza could bring talks to a halt “back to square one.”

UN experts also accused Israel on Tuesday of carrying out a “directed starvation campaign” that led to the deaths of children in the territory.

“Thirty-four Palestinians have died of malnutrition since 7 October, most of them children,” added the experts, who were appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the UN.

The international body has not officially declared a famine in Gaza. But for these experts, including the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, there is “no doubt” that hunger has spread from the north of Gaza to the centre and south of the territory.