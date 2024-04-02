Home page World

At least 29 people were killed in a fire in a nightclub in Istanbul. © Emrah Gurel/AP/dpa

Many people die when a devastating fire breaks out in an Istanbul club. Construction work is suspected to be the cause and arrests have been made.

Istanbul – The death toll after a fire in the rooms of a nightclub in Istanbul has risen to at least 29. The state news agency Anadolu reported this on Tuesday, citing the Istanbul governor's office. One person is being treated in a hospital with serious injuries.

According to the governor's office, the fire broke out in the midday hours on the lower floors of a 16-story apartment building that was used as a nightclub. The exact cause remained unclear, but the fire could have been started during repair work, it was said. Five people have already been arrested, CNN Türk reported without providing further details. The public prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation.

The building is located in the Besiktas district of Istanbul. The police and fire brigade cordoned off a large area of ​​the area. dpa