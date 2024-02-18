In the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) strike destroyed a residential building and left at least 28 people trapped under the rubble. The TV channel reported this on February 19 Al Mayadeen.

“Civil defense teams are trying to find missing people under the rubble of a house blown up yesterday by the invaders in Rafah, where about 28 people lived,” the publication said.

Earlier, on February 18, Al Jazeera reported that a total of 66 people died as a result of shelling by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip during the day.

At the same time, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel had threatened to launch an assault on Rafah if the radical Palestinian movement Hamas did not release the hostages taken captive on October 7 before the start of Ramadan.

On February 14, Al Jazeera, citing the enclave's Ministry of Health, reported that more than 28.5 thousand people were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes, and another 68 thousand were injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on February 14 that the Jewish state would take large-scale action in Rafah after the civilian population was evacuated.

On the same day, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that IDF strikes on this city in the Gaza Strip are fraught with a large number of casualties and cause concern in Moscow. He added that Russia continues contacts to free Russians held hostage by Hamas.

On February 10, Saudi Arabia called for the convening of the UN Security Council (SC) in connection with the possible start of an IDF military operation in the city of Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The convening of an extraordinary council is necessary to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe that Israel risks creating, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Netanyahu said on January 18 that Israel intends to continue the operation in the Gaza Strip until the Hamas movement is completely defeated and the fighting will continue for many months. Israeli President Isaac Herzog then indicated that Hamas must be eradicated in order to “ensure a better future for the Palestinians.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.