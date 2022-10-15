CE Saturday, October 15, 2022, 10:37



At least 28 people have died this Friday afternoon in an explosion at a coal mine located in Amasra, in the province of Bartin, in northern Turkey, as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca.

The Minister of the Interior, Suleyman Soylu, has declared that although eleven of the 58 rescued miners are already being treated in the various hospitals, 15 are still trapped under the rubble. In total, there were 110 workers at the scene. Likewise, the governor of the province, Nurtaç Arslan, has affirmed that 44 of them were located at an elevation of 300 meters, where the explosion took place, and another 5 at 350 meters below ground.

Authorities have indicated that the disaster was caused by a firedamp explosion. It is not the first time that the country faces an accident of these characteristics. In 2014, 301 workers died in the worst mining disaster in history in the western city of Soma.