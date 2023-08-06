At least 28 people died and more than 80 were injured this Sunday in the derailment of a train in southern Pakistan, as reported this Sunday by the country’s Minister of Railways.

“It’s a really serious accident,” Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters.

“According to the information we have so far, 28 passengers have died and many are injured,” he reported. A local hospital was declared an emergency because of the number of injured who came to the facility, she added.

The derailment of the Hazara Express took place near the Sahara station, near the town of Nawabshah, in the southern province of Sindh. At least 1,000 people were on board the train, according to the minister.

The train was traveling from Karachi, Pakistan’s most populous city in the south of the country, to Abbottabad in the north.

The journey, which is done daily, is more than 1,500 km and lasts about 33 hours.

Television images immediately after the accident showed a large number of passengers near the derailed carriages, some of them lying on the ground.

“There could be two reasons (explaining the accident): a mechanical failure or sabotage. We will investigate it,” the railway minister said.

A railway official, Mohsin Syal, told the private television network HUM News that “eight carriages derailed”.

Ambulances and some private cars took the injured to the Nawabshah trauma center. At the scene of the accident, dozens of cars, tractors and motorcycles were parked on a street parallel to the train tracks.



Some passenger compartments were upright, but off the tracks, while others lay on their sides, with mangled parts.

Younis Chandio, a senior police officer, told Geo News from the scene that some passengers were trapped in a carriage.

Several ambulances are present in the area to help care for the injured.

Rescue teams are currently in the area of ​​the accident, where they are working to raise the carriages that derailed after the link between the locomotive and the rest of the train was separated.

However, the high temperatures in the region, as well as the need to use cranes to lift the cars and special tools to cut the metal to rescue the passengers are delaying operations.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited nearly 7,500 kilometers of tracks and trains from colonial times. under the British Empire, but no attention has been paid to its maintenance.

Added to its antiquated infrastructure is the threat of attacks by insurgent groups, such as the one that took place last February, when a separatist group operating in the east of the country carried out an attack with explosives against a moving train that left at least one woman dead and seven other people injured.

In June 2021, at least 65 people died and another 150 were injured in the collision of two trains, including one that had just derailed, in the south of the country.

In October 2019, at least 75 passengers burned to death in a fire aboard a Tezgam express and in 2005 the collision of two trains in Ghotki killed more than 100 people.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE