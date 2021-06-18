27 miners have been killed in a serious bus accident in southeastern Peru. Which report Peruvian media. Another fourteen people were injured.

The bus transported about fifty people to the city of Arequipa. In a very mountainous part of the route, the vehicle drove into a ravine for unknown reasons, after which it fell for at least 250 meters. The mining company that the victims worked for has said in a statement that it regrets the death of the 27 miners.

Authorities, who are recovering bodies, say the accident is likely the result of human error. Major road accidents are more common in Peru: for example, in the same region in 2018, 36 people were killed when a bus ran into a ravine.