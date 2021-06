A bus carrying miners went off the road in southern Peru on Friday and plunged into a ravine. According to their employer, at least 27 people have been killed. The vehicle was en route from a mine near the Nasca Lines archaeological site to the city of Arequipa. The bus fell to the bottom of a 400-meter-deep ravine. According to an official, the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.



