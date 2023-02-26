According to various media, the immigrants’ boat was overloaded and broke in two due to the rough seas. There would have been more than a hundred migrants on the boat. Some were able to reach the coast on their own, about twenty people were rescued by rescuers.
The search is still underway, but the rescue effort has been hampered by the rough weather off the coast of the Italian town of Crotone, in Calabria. According to the media, the migrants come from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
