Sunday, February 26, 2023, 09:52





At least 27 migrants have died in the capsizing of their boat not far from the Italian city of Crotone, in Calabria, according to local media reports. Apparently, the barge in which they were traveling, with excess weight, broke in two as a result of a large wave. Among the victims are “a newborn of a few months”, according to the testimony of a firefighter who participates in the rescue efforts.

This new shipwreck takes place just days after the adoption in the Italian Parliament of some controversial new rules on the rescue of migrants promoted by the government dominated by the extreme right.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FDI) party, came to power in October in a coalition after vowing to reduce the number of migrants arriving in Italy.

The new law requires humanitarian ships to carry out only one rescue per trip out to sea, which critics say increases the risk of deaths in the central Mediterranean, considered the world’s most dangerous journey for migrants.