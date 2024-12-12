At least 27 people died and another 50 were injured in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee campin the center of the Gaza Strip, sources from local hospitals confirmed. A post office and several homes were affected in the attack. Most of the victims are women and children.

The Israeli Army has not yet commented on the attack.Gazan Civil Defense spokesman Mahmud Basal said on his Telegram channel that rescue teams had managed to recover the bodies of 15 dead and rescue eight injured people in a residence near the Nuseirat post office building.

With the bombing, they are already 70 Palestinians killed in the last 24 hours in the Israeli attacks against the devastated enclave, according to medical sources. This Thursday, at least 13 Gazan police officers who were trying to ensure the distribution of humanitarian aid were killed in an Israeli attack, according to the authorities of the territory, governed by the Islamist group Hamas.

The Israeli Army, for its part, assured that They attacked Hamas “terrorists” who operated in the southern humanitarian corridor and who, according to intelligence information, “planned to violently hijack the trucks, preventing them from reaching Gaza civilians.”

Since the war began, more than a year ago, at least 44,835 people have been killed and 106,356 injured in Gazaaccording to the latest figures from the health authorities