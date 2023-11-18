You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Columns of smoke in the northern Gaza Strip after an Israeli military attack. (Illustrative)
The majority of those killed are children and there are dozens of injured.
At least 26 people died on the night of Friday to Saturday in an Israeli bombardment against a residential area in the town of Khan Younes, in the Gaza Strip, The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported this November 18.
The agency assures that “occupation planes” launched several attacks in a row against the residential area of Medina Hamd and adds that the majority of those killed are children and that there are dozens of wounded.
In addition, Wafa reported that Army planes have launched “intense attacks” against the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza, while it has maintained artillery bombardments against the northeastern area of the Strip.
He also reported a attack on refugee camp of Yabalia that caused an unknown number of deaths and injuries.
On the other hand, in the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli planes attacked the home of the Abu Hilal family, in the Al Yanina neighborhood of Rafah, where, according to the Palestinian agency, an unknown number of people died.
It has been 43 days of war since the Islamist group Hamas launched an attack against Israel in which they killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 240, against which they responded by declaring war and launching a military operation against the Gaza Strip that has caused more than 11,500 deaths.
EFE
