Brazilian who was injured and 3 others missing were at a festival; Alok’s father recorded the moment the party was interrupted
The NGO Zaka, specialized in rescue and first aid, stated this Sunday (8.Oct.2023) that at least 250 bodies were found at the place where the Universo Paralello electronic music festival was held, in southern Israel. The information is from the newspaper Times of Israel.
The festival was attacked by the extremist group Hamas on Saturday (7.Oct). It was there that DJ Juarez Petrillo, father of DJ Alok, would perform. The artist recorded and published on his social media profiles the moment the party was interrupted by the attack.
Watch the video recorded by Juarez Petrillo below (1min24s):
“When I went up to play, the sound stopped, I looked up, there was already smoke and stuff, suddenly an explosion. Then the police who were there arrived, went up on stage, took the microphone and said ‘the party is over, the party is over’”said the DJ.
It was also at this festival that Rafael Zimerman, who was injured by grenade shrapnel, and 3 other Brazilians who are missing were present. Zimerman was discharged this Sunday. Itamaraty did not provide any names, but the Power360 found that 2 of the missing were: Ranani Glazer and Bruna Valeanu.
The number of Israelis and Palestinians killed now exceeds 1,000.
Hamas claimed responsibility for the attacks on Saturday. It released a statement on its official website and stated that the action against Israel is a response to “Zionist aggression” and called the Israeli presence “fascist occupation”.
