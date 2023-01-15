The human cost of the attack of a Russian missile against a residential building in Dnipro (eastern Ukraine) on Saturday increased to at least 25 deaths this Sunday, January 15. More than 70 people were injured and more than 40 are still missing. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Sunday that the military campaign in Ukraine was proceeding as planned.

Ukraine reported this Sunday, January 15, that the death toll had risen to at least 25 after yesterday a Russian missile hit a block of flats in the city of Dnipro, located a few kilometers north of Zaporizhia.

Among the deceased is a 15-year-old girl. In addition, more than 70 people were injured. This Sunday, authorities were pulling people out of the rubble and reported that dozens of people were still missing.

Women look on as emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was badly damaged by a Russian missile attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine, January 15, 2023. © REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“Rescue operations continue. The fate of more than 40 people is unknown,” said regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

However, the chances of pulling more survivors out of the rubble are “minimal”, according to the city’s mayor.

The attack came on Saturday as several regions of Ukraine, including the capital kyiv, were again targeted by a massive wave of Russian missiles that caused power cuts across the country. It was Russia’s biggest attack operation in two weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted on Saturday about the situation in Dnipro.

“Eternal memory of all those who were taken by terror! The world must stop evil. Debris removal continues in Dnipro. All services work. We fight for every person, for every life. We will find everyone involved in the terror. Everyone will take responsibility for it. Utmost,” he tweeted.

"Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by terror! The world must stop evil. Debris clearance in Dnipro continues. All services are working. We're fighting for every person, every life. We'll find everyone involved in terror. Everyone will bear responsibility."



The attack destroyed dozens of floors in the apartment block, leaving hundreds of people homeless, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior presidential official. “Some 3,780 tons of destroyed structures and 39 damaged vehicles were hauled away,” he added. In total, about 1,700 people suffered the consequences of the bombardments.

The Ukrainian military claimed that the block was hit by a Russian X-22 missile, a type of rocket that Ukraine cannot shoot down.

“Only anti-aircraft missile systems, which in the future could be provided to Ukraine by Western partners… are capable of intercepting these air targets,” he said.

More military weaponry

Volodimir Zelensky, on Saturday called for more Western military weaponry.

“What is needed for this? Those weapons that are in the warehouses of our partners,” Zelensky said.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that London would send some of its main battle tanks to Ukraine along with additional artillery support.

The UK will deliver 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidency Press Office, Volodymyr Zelensky holds the head of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during their meeting in kyiv on November 19, 2022. © Ukrainian Presidential Press Bureau, via AP

The Russian embassy in London criticized the decision, stating that the arms shipment “will in no way hasten the end of military hostilities, but will only intensify them, causing new casualties, including civilians”, and was evidence of “the involvement increasingly evident from London in the conflict”.

Germany, France and the United States also indicated last week that they would provide armored vehicles to Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin welcomes the development of the war

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Sunday that he was satisfied with the momentum of the military operation in Ukraine.

“The dynamics are positive,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television. “Everything is taking place within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff,” he said.

“And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their fights,” Putin added.

On Friday, Moscow claimed to have seized control of the salt-producing town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, marking the first Russian success in months. However, the Ukrainian authorities said on Saturday that they were still resisting in the city.

