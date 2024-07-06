At least 25 Palestinians, including five journalists, were killed this Saturday, July 6, in several Israeli attacks in Nuseirat refugee camp and Deir al Balah cityin the center of the Gaza Strip, while Israeli troops continue their offensive in Rafah and Shujaiya, a neighborhood of Gaza City.

Palestinian medical sources confirmed at least 25 dead in attacks on several locations in Nuseirat camp, including UNRWA schools in Deir al Balah, but also in Bureij and Maghazi camps, all in the central part of the Strip.

Searching for bodies in the rubble.

About his attacks in the center, The army only reported one attack on a rocket launcher located "near civilian shelters" in the Deir al Balah area.

The Air Force carried out a precise attack against the launcher and before the attack, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.

“The Air Force carried out a precise strike against the launcher and prior to the strike, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including warnings to the population in the area as well as assessing real-time intelligence,” it said.

The attacks of the last few hours have focused mainly on Nuseirat, At least five journalists were confirmed dead: Saadi Madoukh, Adeeb Sukkar, Amjad Al-Jahjouh and his wife, Wafa Abu Dabaan, and Rizq Abu Shakyan.

Rescue teams found ten bodiesincluding seven brothers, at the Abu Shakyan residence in the Nuseirat camp, where more than 270 people were killed in a single day last month when Israel carried out a rescue of four hostages.

Two bodies have also been found so far in Deir al-Balah, but emergency teams are searching for more among the rubble following several bombings on homes in the city.

Palestinian media also report air and artillery strikes in several neighborhoods of Gaza City.such as Sheikh Ajlin, Tal al Hawa, Zaytun and Shujaiya, where troops have been carrying out a new ground offensive for more than a week in response to the return and regrouping of Hamas in that area.

Since the start of the war, some 38,100 Gazans have been killed in nearly nine months, more than 70% of them women and children, and more than 87,700 have been wounded.

On the last day, troops operated against armed terrorist cells and destroyed weapons and terrorist infrastructure underground and above ground in Shujaiya.

“Over the past day, troops have operated against armed terrorist cells and destroyed weapons and terrorist infrastructure below and above ground in Shujaiya,” a military statement said.

The Army also reported its ““intelligence-based operational activities” in Rafah, the southern end of the enclave on the border with Egyptwhere Israel launched its ground offensive in May, when there were 1.4 million displaced people in the city, more than half of the entire Gaza population.

“During the soldiers’ checks, several underground infrastructures were destroyed and weapons and military equipment were confiscated. Terrorist cells that posed a threat near the troops were eliminated,” the military said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the war, In nearly nine months, some 38,100 Gazans have died, more than 70% of them women and children; and more than 87,700 have been injured.according to the latest data from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

The ministry, which had been unable to update its figures for the past two days, reported today that between Thursday and Friday, 87 people were killed in the Gaza Strip and some 260 were injured.

