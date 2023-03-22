A ship overturned near Edinburgh on Wednesday morning. The British emergency services are massively present in the port because 25 people have been injured.

The incident happened around 8:30 am in the Scottish town of Leith, near Edinburgh. To give emergency services room, the police asked everyone to stay away.

A spokesman for the ambulance service confirms that 25 people have been injured. 15 of them were taken to hospital. Ten people were treated for their injuries at the scene. Authorities at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, which received 11 patients, are calling on people not to come to the emergency department, which is said to be busy with the victims of the incident.

Strong gusts

Five ambulances, a trauma helicopter and three trauma teams went to the ship, which was in dry dock. Ships that are being built or repaired are in such a dry dock. The 76-meter research vessel, the Petrel, became detached and suddenly tipped over during stormy weather and was left hanging at a 45-degree angle, local media said. They give frightening images of the tilted vessel hanging at an angle against a quay. A council member called the incident “terrifying” for those on board. There may have been fifty people on board. See also Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear plants are being managed by Ukrainian teams, says Russia

The ship, owned by the heirs of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who passed away in 2018, is docked in the famous Scottish port of Leith. It receives at least 300,000 visitors a year because of the permanent presence of the former royal yacht Britannia. The ship has been there since 2020, after ‘operational problems’ arose due to the lockdown.

©Getty Images



©Getty Images



©Getty Images



