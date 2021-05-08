At least 25 people have died and 50 have been injured, most of them students, because of a multiple attack that occurred this Saturday in the vicinity of a girls’ school in the Afghan capital, Kabul, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

According to witness statements to the Tolo News network, the attack began with the explosion of a car bomb when the students were leaving the school. The detonation was followed by two other explosions that could be the impact of rockets, although this aspect of the information has not yet been confirmed.

The attack took place specifically in the area of ​​Dasht e Barchi, a neighborhood with a Shiite and Hazara population, according to the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Tariq Arian, to the DPA agency. So far no group has assumed responsibility for the attack.

The event takes place coinciding with the plans of the American president, Joe Biden, to accelerate the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The idea of ​​the world’s leading power is to do it gradually to complete the withdrawal next September, when it marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Similarly, Spain plans to repatriate its last units in the region, some 24 soldiers and several interpreters, in the coming weeks, ending a mission of almost 20 years.