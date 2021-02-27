The escapees have killed several civilians since Friday. In the notorious high-security institution, almost twice as many inmates as planned in a confined space vegetated before the mass exodus.

Police stand around the body of a prisoner who was killed in the mass escape from a prison in Haiti. Image: AFP

B.A prison breakout in Haiti killed at least 25 people and over 400 prisoners escaped. Six prison inmates and the head of the detention center were among the fatalities, a government spokesman said on Friday. In addition, the escapees killed several civilians on their escape.

Around 60 escapes have now been caught again, said the spokesman. He also said that the head of a notorious gang, Anel Joseph, who escaped from the detention center, was killed a good 100 kilometers northwest of the prison on Friday after attacking police officers.

Already the second mass exodus

The maximum security prison in Croix-des-Bouquets near the capital Port-au-Prince is designed for a maximum of 872 prisoners. At the time of the outbreak on Thursday, however, there were almost twice as many inmates, 1542.

Dozens of inmates had already fled the detention center in 2014. At that time, armed attackers freed arrested accomplices.