The collision of a ferry with another ship in a river on the outskirts of the capital of Bangladesh left a balance of at least 25 deadauthorities reported Monday.

The ML Rabit Al Hasan ferry sank Sunday night after being struck by a cargo ship on the Shitalakkhya river in Narayanganj district outside Dhaka, authorities said.

Rescue teams located five bodies overnight and another 20 on Monday, said Ershad Hossain, head of civil protection and firefighters. Nine other people were missinghe added.

Rescuers removing bodies from the river where the collision occurred. Photo: REUTER

The double-deck ferry was traveling to neighboring Munshiganj district with more than 50 passengers when the accident occurred, Hossain explained.

Authorities blamed the freighter, which was carrying sand, for hitting the ferry and ordered an investigation.

Sadhan Saha, 50, received his wife’s body, but his two sons were still missing.

“My wife went to Dhaka for my son’s eye treatment. They were coming back on the ferry at night. The last time I spoke to my wife before the accident, she said they were on the way back,” Saha said in statements to the newspaper Prothom Alo. “Now I have no one left in my family”

Ferry accidents are common in Bangladesh, which has about 130 rivers. Ferries are the main means of transport, especially in the south and northeast of the country. Claims are often attributed to overload and lax regulation.

However, they have been considerably reduced over the years due to improvements in weather forecasting and the implementation of new security measures.

According to the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association, a total of 313 people were killed and 371 remain missing in 183 accidents on the country’s waterways in 2020.

In one of the latest accidents with the most casualties, which occurred last September, at least ten people were killed after two boats collided in a river in the Netrakona district of northeast Bangladesh, where a month earlier 17 other people died after capsizing the boat in which they were traveling.

In June, another 30 people died after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in the Buriganga River, one of the country’s main navigable rivers that connects Dhaka with other parts of Bangladesh.

Source: agencies