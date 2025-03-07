03/07/2025



Several attacks produced on Thursday synchronized in different parts of the New Prosperina district, in the northwest of Guayaquil, have left the chilling figure of at least 25 dead; confirming the escalation of violence that Ecuador experiences in recent weeks.

By … At least 20 hitmen would have participated in the adjustment of accounts, mobilizing on foot, in cars and motorcycles, and using 9 millimeter guns and guns, police reported. «They went down from the mountain and executed the massacre; They acted synchronized, ”said Lieutenant Colonel Herbie Guamaní, head of the New Prosperina District. In addition, it is considered that the violent action responds to a dispute between rival factions of the criminal organization Los Tiguerones that have been divided into two groups: Equal Tiguerones and Phoenix Tiguerones.

The fierce attack would have committed the Phoenix. Witnesses reported that in the housing partner 2, belonging to the New Prosperina district, the hitmen entered the interior of three houses and shot nine people. They also said they had heard more than one hundred shots. There were six injured, but they died when they arrived at Monte Sinaí hospital or on the path in the ambulances. In a condominium of the same district, which is considering the most violent in the country, three other people were killed at the same time.

Some of the victims had a criminal record for theft, drug trafficking and possession and possession of weapons. The massacre occurs in full state of exception, decreed by President Daniel Noboa who has successively renewed, since the beginning of 2024, when he declared the internal armed conflict and described as terrorists the criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking.

Police and miliars have deployed operations to find those responsible for the massacre. Together with members of Criminalistics and Intelligence Units, the images of the security cameras are being reviewed, in addition to collecting testimonies and analyze the scenes of the crimes. With the tragic balance of the massacre, the number of violent deaths so far this year in the New Prosperina district, in Guayaquil, rises to 180.











