Tuesday, April 2, 2024, 16:20











At least twenty-five people died this Tuesday, victims of a fire that broke out in the basement of a sixteen-story residential building located in the Besiktas neighborhood, in the Turkish city of Istanbul, in the northwest of the country.

The governor of the region, Davut Gul, has detailed that the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building, where a nightclub that was being renovated is located, according to information collected by the Ottoman news agency Anatolia.

After receiving notification of the incident, the authorities have deployed up to 31 fire vehicles and a team of almost 90 people to the area. Police officers and health personnel are also present at the scene. Gul has stressed that the causes of the fire are still unclear, and has reported that firefighters are still working at the scene. The governor has confirmed injuries, although he has not detailed figures. The Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, has launched a publication on his social networks where he has expressed his regret for what happened and has confirmed that the authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the flames.