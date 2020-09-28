The fight between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed separatist region Nagorno-Karabakh has intensified. So far, 24 people have died and hundreds have been injured in this war between the two countries. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened Armenia and declared open support for Azerbaijan.Erdogan called upon the world community to join him in the fight against this cruelty. On the other hand, Armenia’s traditional ally Russia has called for talks to announce the immediate ceasefire and stabilize the situation. Meanwhile, Armenia’s Ministry of Defense said that so far 17 soldiers and two civilians have been killed and more than 100 people have been injured.

Why the war broke out in Armenia and Azerbaijan? Learn why Kashmir is compared

‘Azerbaijan’s four helicopters shot down’

Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, meanwhile said that there was a military loss on his side as well, although he did not give any detailed information about it. Armenia also claimed that four Azerbaijan helicopters were shot down and 33 tanks and combat vehicles were also targeted. Azerbaijan rejected earlier claims that two of its helicopters had been shot down.

The area where the fighting started is under Azerbaijan, but it has been under occupation of forces supported by Armenia since 1994. The reason for the start of the fight has not been known, but before that there were clashes in July in which a total of 16 people died on both sides. Martial law has been imposed in some areas of Azerbaijan and curfew orders have also been given in some major cities.

Many people of Turkish origin live in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan has claimed that it has occupied a strategically important mountain in Karabakh. Explain that Armenia is predominantly Christian and Azerbaijan is a predominantly Muslim country. Many people of Turkish origin live in Azerbaijan. Analysts are afraid that this war may get out of control.